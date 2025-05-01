Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Car Loan Payoffs

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on understanding your loan terms and considering refinancing to optimize your repayment strategy.
ssi car loan
Posted
  • Paying off a car loan early can save you money, but may lead to unexpected costs.

  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on understanding your loan terms and considering refinancing to optimize your repayment strategy.


Your Voice: Report card on President Trump's first 100 days in office

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get your voice on President Trump’s first 100 days and to find out what letter grade you’d give his second term so far.

Your Voice: Report card on President Trump first 100 days in office

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.