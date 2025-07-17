Susan Solves It: Back-to-School Spending

- Most parents plan to spend as much or more on back-to-school supplies this year, with many using AI to find discounts and focusing on sales.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says parents should consider setting a budget and prioritizing essential items to make the most of their back-to-school shopping.
Hillsborough County crews work six days a week to improve stormwater drainage
The ongoing restoration work is part of a larger effort by Hillsborough County Public Works aimed at mitigating flooding risks throughout the area. Officials are hopeful that these improvements will provide a sense of safety during this hurricane season.
