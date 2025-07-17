Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Back-to-School Spending

Most parents plan to spend as much or more on back-to-school supplies this year, with many using AI to find discounts and focusing on sales.
Susan Solves It: Back-to-School Spending
school supplies
Posted
  • Most parents plan to spend as much or more on back-to-school supplies this year, with many using AI to find discounts and focusing on sales.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says parents should consider setting a budget and prioritizing essential items to make the most of their back-to-school shopping.

Hillsborough County crews work six days a week to improve stormwater drainage

The ongoing restoration work is part of a larger effort by Hillsborough County Public Works aimed at mitigating flooding risks throughout the area. Officials are hopeful that these improvements will provide a sense of safety during this hurricane season.

Hillsborough County crews working 6 days a week to improve stormwater drainage

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.