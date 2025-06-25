Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 27-29

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 27-29), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (6/27)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2003 N 19th Street, Tampa

Cost: $30-$35

Info: Meet two World Series Champions as they hold a Q&A at the Tampa Baseball Museum.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy free admission to Bok Tower as part of their Summer Fun Day series.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Find pontoons, cruisers, jet skis and more at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Things to do this Saturday (6/28)

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate Pride Month at this long-running festival and parade.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: $44.99

Info: Race towards the finish line of this music-filled course featuring live DJs and light shows.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: 1929 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Cost: $44.99

Info: Celebrate Canada's birthday at the Dirty Shame in Ybor.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 3800 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy fresh seafood and live music.

Things to do this Sunday (6/29)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 2355 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Find live entertainment, local vendors and more.

Multiday events

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: Watch the actress and comedian perform live in Tampa.