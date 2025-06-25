Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 27-29

St. Pete Pride, Smoke & Seafood Fest and free things to do
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 27-29), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (6/27)

Coaches Corner with Larry Rothschild & Dave Magadan

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2003 N 19th Street, Tampa
Cost: $30-$35
Info: Meet two World Series Champions as they hold a Q&A at the Tampa Baseball Museum.

Wawa Summer Fun Day at Bok Tower

When: 8 a.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy free admission to Bok Tower as part of their Summer Fun Day series.

Tampa Bay Boat Show

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find pontoons, cruisers, jet skis and more at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Things to do this Saturday (6/28)

St. Pete Pride Festival

When: 2 p.m.
Where: Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate Pride Month at this long-running festival and parade.

2025 Night Nation Run

When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: $44.99
Info: Race towards the finish line of this music-filled course featuring live DJs and light shows.

Canada Day in Tampa Bay

When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: 1929 E 7th Ave, Tampa
Cost: $44.99
Info: Celebrate Canada's birthday at the Dirty Shame in Ybor.

Smoke & Seafood Fest

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 3800 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy fresh seafood and live music.

Things to do this Sunday (6/29)

St. Pete Pride Street Fair

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 2355 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find live entertainment, local vendors and more.

Multiday events

Zainab Johnson at the Funny Bone

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: Watch the actress and comedian perform live in Tampa.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

