Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 27-29

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 27-29), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (6/27)
Coaches Corner with Larry Rothschild & Dave Magadan
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2003 N 19th Street, Tampa
Cost: $30-$35
Info: Meet two World Series Champions as they hold a Q&A at the Tampa Baseball Museum.
Wawa Summer Fun Day at Bok Tower
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy free admission to Bok Tower as part of their Summer Fun Day series.
Tampa Bay Boat Show
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find pontoons, cruisers, jet skis and more at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
Things to do this Saturday (6/28)
St. Pete Pride Festival
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate Pride Month at this long-running festival and parade.
2025 Night Nation Run
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: $44.99
Info: Race towards the finish line of this music-filled course featuring live DJs and light shows.
Canada Day in Tampa Bay
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: 1929 E 7th Ave, Tampa
Cost: $44.99
Info: Celebrate Canada's birthday at the Dirty Shame in Ybor.
Smoke & Seafood Fest
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 3800 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy fresh seafood and live music.
Things to do this Sunday (6/29)
St. Pete Pride Street Fair
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 2355 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find live entertainment, local vendors and more.
Multiday events
Zainab Johnson at the Funny Bone
When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: Watch the actress and comedian perform live in Tampa.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.