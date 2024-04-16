SunPass and FBI alert users of possible 'smishing' scams from text messages

TAMPA, Fla. — SunPass has started warning drivers about a phishing effort using text messages to scam customers. The warning comes after the FBI issued a similar alert last Friday.

According to SunPass, the scam uses "text messages requesting prompt payment to avoid fees. The messages also contain a link to a fraudulent website in an attempt to collect information."

The toll agency said the messages are not sent by SunPass, and it "does not ask customers via text to make a payment or take immediate action on their account."

The FBI issued a similar public service announcement after receiving more than 2,000 complaints about "smishing" texts. The term "smishing" comes from a combination of SMS and phishing.

According to the FBI, the texts claim the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls, and all contain "almost identical language."

The FBI recommended the following steps if you receive one of the texts:



File a complaint with the IC3, www.ic3.gov, be sure to include:

The phone number from where the text originated. The website listed within the text

Check your account using the toll service's legitimate website.

Contact the toll service's customer service phone number.

Delete any smishing texts received.

If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charge.