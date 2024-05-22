Watch Now
Still looking for a fun summer camp? Tampa YMCA's Camp Sierra has room for more kids

Posted at 6:06 AM, May 22, 2024
CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — Do you dare climb up the 40-foot-tall Tower?

Or leap into the massive foam fit?

Or plummet down the swirly water slides?

Kids at theTampa YMCA's Camp Sierra in Carrollwood sure have a lot of fun options.

And we have good news for parents, too: Tampa YMCA summer camps — including Camp Sierra and many others — are still accepting new kids, even with the summer camp season starting next week.

Camps start at $195 per week for YMCA members (that includes breakfast and lunch), and financial assistance is available.

YMCA has dozens of summer camps all over Tampa Bay.

For more information, go here.

