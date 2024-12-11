Station House BBQ sets up Angel Trees to help children in the foster care system

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa restaurant is teaming up with a local non-profit organization to ensure children in the foster care system have gifts under the tree.

Station House BBQ moved into a new location on North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa last month.

The restaurant set up two Angel Trees for Family Forever Tampa Bay, a local non-profit organization.

People may stop by and grab a wish list.

"Grab it and take it with you, go shop for it, no need to wrap it, bring it back unwrapped with the tag on the outside labeled for that child. We will get it to that child," said Allison Fonseca, Co-founder of Station House BBQ.

Allison Fonseca, the co-founder of Station House BBQ, hopes to remove the wishes from the tree by December 19.

"This year, we have another thousand children that are local and that are being fostered or in kinship care that need to be helped for Christmas," said Fonseca.

Bailey Turnquist stopped by the restaurant and grabbed a wish list.

"It was nice to wake up and just have something under the tree. I didn't always have so many presents, but I was just grateful to get whatever I could and I just wanted to give that to some other kids," she said.

Volunteers with Forever Family Tampa Bay said they need toys and clothes for children ages 10 to 12 and gifts for teenagers.

"They need stuff like bath sets, they're asking for colognes, some of them are asking for pajamas, socks," said Belinda Trask, a volunteer.

Volunteers said they could also use gift cards to McDonald's, Starbucks, Burger King and Amazon.

Station House BBQ is open on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

If you cannot stop by the restaurant to grab a wish list, you may also donate online on Family Forever Tampa Bay's website.

For more information on the non-profit organization, visit: https://www.familyforevertampabay.org/