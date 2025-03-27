Six months after Helene, popular Nature Coast restaurant sets reopening date

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — It’s been six months since Hurricane Helene, but for Morgan Sundberg, it’s hard to tell.

“It almost feels like just time has stopped. Like, it’s been six months since the hurricane, but you’re still going through the motions,” she said.

Sundberg owns multiple Crystal River restaurants, including Kane’s Cattle Co. Steakhouse on Citrus Ave.

ABC Action News first visited Kane’s in Sept. 2024, one day before Helene, as Sundberg and others made their final preparations in an attempt to keep floodwater out of the restaurant.

“I know I’m smiling a lot for somebody that’s about to expect ten to fifteen of water at our location,” she said at the time.

Kane’s is no stranger to flooding. It flooded during Idalia and, unfortunately, flooded again during Helene.

ABC Action News visited again in Oct. 2024 after Helene closed Kane’s for the foreseeable future.

Now, there’s hope. Kane’s is just days away from reopening.

“So the second Wednesday in April, we will be opening our doors,” Sundberg said.

Morgan said the rest of Crystal River also continues to rebound.

The work isn’t over. Some are still rebuilding, others are still trying to elevate, and there’s still a worry about future storms.

But, for now, she says visitors are returning, and a sense of normal is too.

“We have so much support in our community, so many people that have told us, you know, ‘As soon as the doors open, we’re flooding the place!’ And I’m like, ‘Could you change your wording there just a little bit there? Too soon!’” she said with a laugh.

Right now, Kane’s is in the process of hiring more workers ahead of its early April reopening. Email resumes to brenda@lollygaggersflorida.com, or you can submit an online application atlollygaggersflorida.com.