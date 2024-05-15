Severe weather causes damage in Pinellas and Pasco counties

LARGO, Fla. — Severe weather caused damage in Pinellas and Pasco counties on Tuesday.

Largo Fire Rescue said at least 15 structures were damaged in the Pointe West Mobile Home Park.

Donna Montgomery has lived in the area for seven years. She moved to Florida from Illinois.

She received a notification on her phone about severe weather.

"Severe thunderstorm warning, possible tornadoes, high winds, rain and hail so that went off and it wasn't three minutes later then the real wind hit hard," she said.

People may receive free alerts by signing up for Alert Pinellas, an emergency notification service for Pinellas County.

An alert was sent out on Tuesday warning about severe weather as showers and thunderstorms moved through the area.

"Our maintenance man that works here in the park, he had an actual two-by-four come through his bedroom wall and he took a picture of that if he had been in his bed, he may not be here. The wind was so strong," said Montgomery.

Ring camera footage provided by Lis' Pieces shows some of the storm damage in Pasco County.

Ring camera shows damaged sustained in Tuesday's storm

Zen Kitchen and Bar sustained wind damage as a result of the storms that passed through Pasco County.

The restaurant posted on Facebook about the damage and said portions of the roof were lost, causing damage to the restaurant and bar areas.

The restaurant plans to clean up after the storm and open for business on Thursday, May 16.