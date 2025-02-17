Semi-truck in hit and run causes car carrying two to crash into pond: sheriff

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla — Martin County Sheriff's Office said a semi-truck driver crashed into a car with a woman and her child inside, causing them to crash into a pond and then fled the scene.

MCSO said the crash happened around 9 a.m on Feb. 17, when a semi-truck was switching lanes and struck a vehicle with a woman and child inside. The woman was forced off the road and into a pond. The woman was able to free herself and her child from the car and make it to the bank. They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies said witnesses who saw the crash said the impact caused the car to veer off the road and into the water. Authorities said the driver of the semi-truck, Alton Winters, 69, slowed down briefly and then drove off to a local produce company to make a delivery.

MCSO later found and arrested Winters and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and improper lane change.