Second man arrested after being seen on camera doing donuts on St. Pete Pride street mural

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police have arrested a second man who was captured on video doing donuts on a St. Pete Pride mural at Central Avenue and 25th Street, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

According to St. Pete Police, Antonio Silvestri, 30, was the driver of a truck captured on video on May 17th doing a "burnout-style maneuver," which caused significant damage to the mural.

Another driver, Christian Maier, 18, was caught on video on May 22nd doing the same thing in his car.

See video from May 22nd below:

Driver caught on camera doing donuts, vandalizing St. Pete Pride street mural

Silvestri is charged with felony criminal mischief and racing on a street.

Officials say the city and volunteers restored the mural in time for Pride Month festivities in June.

The investigation is still ongoing.