Sebring shows off HGTV improvements at Summer Jubilee Event

- Small town of Sebring in Highlands County recently received upgrades thanks to HGTV's Hometown Takeover show.
- Residents like Savanna Farmer say their quiet town is now busy since its revamping project.
- HGTV crews painted, added landscaping, installed sculptures, added a gazebo, and did some facelifts on downtown storefronts.
- The upgrades were shown off at a Summer jubilee event held Friday, June 21.
- HGTV hasn't released a date for when the Sebring makeover episode will air.
