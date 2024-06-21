Watch Now
Sebring shows off HGTV improvements at Summer Jubilee Event

Small town of Sebring in Highlands County recently received upgrades thanks to HGTV's Hometown Takeover show Residents like Savanna Farmer say their quiet town is now busy since its revamping project HGTV crews painted, added landscaping, installed sculptures, added a gazebo and did some facelifts on downtown storefronts
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jun 21, 2024
