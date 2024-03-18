Watch Now
Sea turtle nesting season begins along Florida's coasts

Officials want to remind beachgoers what they can do to help
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Posted at 1:03 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 13:06:42-04

It's officially sea turtle nesting season, and wildlife officials want to remind Floridians and visitors alike that everyone plays a part in their protection.

Nesting season runs from March to October annually along Florida's coasts and includes several species of threatened and endangered sea turtles.

Sea turtle

Obstacles can trap female turtles, which crawl up the sand to dig and lay nests. To help, beachgoers can pick up trash, fill in human-made holes in the sand and remove all toys, gear and furniture from the beach before sunset.

Visitors should also keep their distance and avoid using flashlights or cellphones at night to avoid disturbing nesting turtles and their hatchlings.

In 2023, the nesting season saw record-breaking numbers, despite Hurricane Idalia. According to the official Florida State Parks website, the loggerhead sea turtle laid 2,068 nests, and green sea turtles laid 2,116 nests. Leatherback sea turtles, on the other hand, laid 56 nests, more than double 2022's numbers.

