Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area ahead of heavy rainfall

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — After Hurricane Helene tore through multiple communities, officials are gearing up for heavy rain next week. To prepare, some counties are opening free sandbag locations for residents.
Anyone living in areas that are prone to flooding should consider picking up sandbags.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
City of Tampa
- Officials said the following sites will be open on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local residents and business owners will be able to fill sandbags to protect their properties.
- Himes Avenue Complex: 4501 S Himes Avenue, Tampa
- Al Barnes Park: 2902 N 32nd Street, Tampa
MANATEE COUNTY
City of Bradenton
- Officials said the site will be open Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A valid ID proving residency is required, and there is a limit of 10 bags per car.
- Public Works Annex: 1411 9th Street West, Bradenton
SARASOTA COUNTY
Sarasota County
- Officials said the following sites will be open Friday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents are limited to 10 bags per vehicle.
- Twin Lakes Park: 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota
- Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot): 2700 12th St., Sarasota
- South County Fleet Services: 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice
City of North Port
- Officials said the site will be open on Friday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is self-service, and there is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.
- Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields: 1602 Kramer Way, North Port
