Rocky Rochford files complaint for election fraud after losing 14th Congressional District race

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Rocky Rochford (R) has filed a complaint against Kathy Castor (D) for alleged election fraud, according to a filed complaint.

The Voter Fraud Protection System was allegedly turned off or overridden during the 2024 election, the complaint states.

Rochford and Castor faced off in the 2024 election, both seeking to win the 14th Congressional District race. Castor defeated Rochford with a 57% lead at the polls.

The Pinellas County Canvassing Board, Hillsborough County Canvassing Board, Florida Elections Canvassing Commission, Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus, Supervisor of Elections Craig Lattimer, and Secretary of State Cord Byrd were also named as defendants in the case.

The complaint states that on September 9, 2024, 198,166 requests for mail-in ballots were dumped into the system in Pinellas County, with the Voter Fraud Protection seemingly turned off or overridden. The average number of requests usually lies around 408 on any given day, other than one outlier of just over 6,000.

According to the complaint, the Voter Fraud Protection System is designed to catch all applications where more than five applications use the same address, and at least one of those uses a valid driver's license, a Florida ID card, or the last four digits of a social security number. On that day, there were allegedly 37,495 unacceptable requests that didn't provide proper identification, the complaint states.

Of the 198,166 mail-in ballots that were requested in Pinellas County, 52,589 were requested for District 14 and 40,161 of them voted, the complaint said. In Hillsborough County, 93,257 mail-in ballots were requested and 73,224 voted. The complaint states, "As such, the number by which Mr. Rochford lost, 57,670 was far less than the suspect ballots when adding the questionable ballots of the voters in District 14 of both Pinellas County and Hillsborough County." The complaint states that the failure to obtain the proper identification for the mail-in ballots "directly contravened Florida Statue § 101.62" and "invited misconduct and fraud. "

The complaint went on to question the validity of the voting by mail system. It said, "It is important to note that the entire vote-by-mail system is compromised because the requirement to provide identification when requesting a vote-by-mail ballot is the first and only level of internal control to prevent unauthorized access and fraud."

Because of that reasoning in the complaint, it alleged that tens of thousands of unauthorized vote-by-mail ballots were requested and issued illegally.

According to the complaint filed, Rochford is requesting an independent investigation into the administration of vote-by-mail ballots in the 2024 election, the nullification of the election results, and the order of a new election.