Reward increased to $20,000 in case of 14-year-old shot and killed

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police detectives are asking for information to help identify those responsible for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in Tampa on April 17, and Crimestoppers is increasing the reward for useful information.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 1400 block of W. Busch Blvd. in Tampa around 3:30 p.m.

Police found 14-year-old Jevario Buie with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

His grandfather, Michael Baldwin, Sr., believes numerous people know what happened to his grandson.

"Words are hard to find when it comes to dealing with our youth today. I just know there were some kids who witnessed this that are afraid to step up because they're afraid of what could happen to them. I want them to know that the silence that they hold is going to eat them alive. It's going to eat them alive and there's a better way to resolve that fear," said Baldwin.

Baldwin said his grandson was quiet, loved football, and playing video games.

"Never smoked a cigarette, never drank any alcohol, never shot a gun, never was in a gang, never had any police contact, none of those things that can sometimes happen in black and brown, poor communities," said Baldwin.

"I was devastated. Immediately, I felt the loss of our family's hopes and dreams. He's our oldest boy," he added.

"The message I want to convey to those individuals who shot and killed my grandson...I already forgive them, but I want them to know that accountability has to come. It has to come and I’m willing to walk alongside of them as they experience the criminal justice system," said Baldwin.

Buie'sfamily held his funeral on May 4th where they said their final goodbyes while wearing his favorite color green. Michael Baldwin, Javario's grandfather, said "It's really a difficult time right now. Nobody expects to have to bury a 14-year-old. We expect to send him to high school, we didn't expect to send him to a graveyard."

Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for tips that lead to an identification and arrest to $20,000.

Javario's family is also contributing another $1,000 in hopes that a witness will come forward and offer clues to help bring them closure.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477)