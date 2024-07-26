Rays trade Zach Eflin to Baltimore Orioles

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded right-handed starting pitcher Zach Eflin to the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple sources, including Jeff Passan of ESPN.

In 2022, the Rays signed Zach Eflin to the largest contract given to a free agent in Tampa Bay Rays history. Eflin is 5-7 this season, with a 4.09 ERA and 87 strikeouts.

This is the second trade for the Rays today, already trading outfielder Randy Arozearena to the Seattle Mariners.

At 52-51 and 9 1/2 games back in the AL East race, the Rays are in sell-mode as the team approaches the trade deadline on July 31st.

This is also the second trade of the day for the AL East leading Orioles, after trading for RHP Seranthony Dominguez from the Phillies.

According to ESPN's Passan, the Rays received three players in return from the Baltimore Orioles.