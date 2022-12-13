Rays sign Zach Eflin to franchise-record free agent deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have signed free agent right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin to a three-year, $40 million contract. The contract marks the largest by total value in franchise history for a free agent, passing a five-year, $35 million deal with left-handed pitcher Wilson Álvarez prior to the inaugural 1998 season.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen for assignment.

Eflin grew up outside of Orlando, and in high school, he would often come to Tropicana Field to watch the Rays play. During his draft year of 2012, he had hoped the Rays would select him, but that didn’t happen.

“It was draft day; they’re pick was coming up,” Eflin said. “I heard a lot of good things. We thought it might be realistic that I was a Ray. It didn’t happen, and I was a little heartbroken.”

Several years later, the Rays made up for it by signing Eflin to that franchise record deal. He’s played for the Philadelphia Phillies for the past seven seasons. With a career earned run average of 4.49, Eflin feels that his best work is ahead of him.

“I don’t think there is a better team or club you can come to to get better than these guys,” Eflin said. “You see it year after year with all the arms they bring in and produce. It’s a no-brainer for me. I don’t believe I’ve hit my ceiling yet. I believe there is a long way to go still.”

Tampa Bay’s more obvious need is to improve its offense. That’s something president Erik Neander has discussed with his team since their postseason exit last season.

“Zach is not a hitter. We know that,” Neander said. “But there is nothing wrong with making a strength that much stronger, and we believe with Zach here, we got a chance on any given day with our rotation.

“Our greatest goal is to win a World Series; the best way to do that is to win by one. We made clear our desire to improve our run scoring, but if we can also improve our run prevention, that’s certainly another way to go.”

The Rays starting rotation is expected to be one of the best in baseball, anchored by Tyler Glasnow and Shane McClanahan.