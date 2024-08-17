Raptor Center of Tampa Bay continues search for a missing Great Horned Owl in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — Volunteers with the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay continue to search for a missing Great Horned Owl.

The owl named "Charlie" disappeared from its enclosure in Brandon during Tropical Storm Debby earlier this month.

Nancy Murrah is the founder of the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay. She has cared for Charlie since he was six weeks old.

"He’s a large owl. He has what you think of as tufts, a lot of people call them ears, the proper term is actually plumicorns," said Nancy Murrah.

Charlie is also blind in his right eye. He was rescued four years ago when a stray cat clawed his eye, damaging his eyesight.

He can fly, but he wears anklets and jesses (falconry equipment).

"A lot of times, he will respond to his name. He has been used as an education bird. He's been around a lot of kids. He's been around a lot of people, educated tons of people on the birds of prey," said Murrah.

The Great Horned Owl was spotted on Tuesday in the Providence Lakes neighborhood in Brandon. Volunteers confirmed the sighting after someone snapped a photo of the bird on a fence.

There have been three other possible sightings. Volunteers searched the neighborhood near Butterfield Street and Dutch Iris Drive on Friday.

"We feel at this point, he does not hunt. He came in as a baby. He does not know how to hunt. We feel pretty confident about that...we’re reaching a point where his resources will be diminished," said Murrah.

Murrah said she feels if volunteers do not locate Charlie in the next 24-48 hours it may be too late.

Murrah encourages anyone who believes they may have spotted Charlie to immediately call the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay.

Nancy can be reached at (813) 205-1851 and Billy at (405) 226-1583.

"We know that Great Horned Owls have a tendency to stay in one area, they don’t travel a long way," said Murrah.

If you see him, do not attempt to rescue, call the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay.