Port Richey clerk who sold winning Mega Millions ticket says she has no idea who won

Port Richey, Fla.— The Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven store on Ridge Road in Port Richey.

The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and the Mega Ball was 10. The drawing was January 5, but the winner still has not come forward.

The clerk who sold that winning ticket says she's waiting to see who poses for a photo with a beaming smile and an oversized check.

"I hope it's someone that's going to help out their family and maybe even the community and do something good with it," said Rachel Vanderwiede.

Rachel Vanderwiede has worked as a cashier for the past 6 months at the 7-Eleven in Port Richey. She says she doesn't know when or who she sold that winning ticket to. It was a quick pick ticket and all 5 numbers matched plus the Mega Ball from Friday night's drawing.

"I was here from 3:00 p.m. all the way until midnight that night. It could have been anybody," said Vanderwiede.

She says most of her customers come in on a regular basis.

"Most of them are regulars. A lot of them that come in on a day-to-day basis, I know them by their first name. I usually know when they're coming in," added Vanderwiede.

Customers at the store hope the winner is someone they know.

"We keep hearing stories like a million different stories like a guy with face tattoos won it or a guy who plays the saxophone won it, but we really don't know who won it. We have no idea," said customer Jessica Hunt.

Vanderwiede says she played the lotto that night, but had no luck. Customers asked her if she could touch their tickets now for good luck. She said if she won her 3 children and parents would be set for life.

"I'd probably just take care of my kids. There are a lot of things they need for the most part," said Vanderwiede.

The Florida Mega Millions jackpot winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the price. However, to elect the one-time lump-sum cash payment option ($281.2 million), the claim must be filed within 60 days after the wining draw date, according to the Florida Lottery.