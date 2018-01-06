PORT RICHEY, Fla. - It's likely someone in the Tampa Bay area is waking up a multimillionaire today.

The single $450 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 7131 Ridge Road, state lottery officials said.

One ticket matched all six numbers: 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 with a Mega Ball of 10 from Friday night's drawing.

The retailer also won't walk away empty-handed. The 7-Eleven on Ridge Road will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot winning ticket.

The Florida Mega Millions jackpot winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

If the winner chooses to receive a one-time, lump sum cash payment of $281.2 million, the claim must be filed within 60 days after the winning draw date.

An ABC Action News crew will be reporting live from the convenience store at 9 a.m. today.

