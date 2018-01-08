Pasco County $450 million lottery winner hasn't claimed prize yet

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Corey White and Tanner Abbott did not win the $450 million jackpot. And Monday, they didn’t even catch any fish.

“No luck today,” said White.

These two men from Port Richey say all they know are rumors about who the winner is.

“I heard it could be someone from Walgreens, but I got no idea,” said Abbott.

At Gil Dawg Marina, they are wondering if it could be one of their regular customers.

“Nobody knows who it is. They haven’t come forward yet,” said server Ashley Durett.

“I got a bunch of texts from girls that work here. They are like oh my god it happened in Port Richey,” said manager Katie Hess.

“Hopefully a family won it. Somebody that needs the money. I hope so,” said Durett.

Owner Erik Suojanen says he hopes the winner is someone local who will invest in this small city that’s trying to grow it’s waterfront.

“It wouldn’t take much to where you are crossing that bridge and you come into Port Richey and you are just wow. You just know you are in a special place.”

Lottery officials say the winner can claim the big prize by showing up in person to the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee or the district office in Tampa.

If the person wants a one-time cash payment, they’d get $281 million before taxes.

This is the second really big lottery winner from Pasco County in the last five years.

An 84-year-old woman from Zephyrhills moved away after a $590 million win, the largest single jackpot ever.