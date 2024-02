TAMPA, Fla. — There will be an active threat drill on the night of Tuesday, February 13, at the Tampa International Airport.

The drill will take place from 8 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the Blue Express Curbs, which will be closed to the public.

If you're in the area, don't be alarmed, as guests may hear simulated gunfire during that time.

Law enforcement will be conducting the drill to test emergency plans.