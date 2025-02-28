Plastic surgeon accused of killing Largo attorney appeared before judge Thursday

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The plastic surgeon accused of killing a Largo attorney appeared before a judge in Pinellas County on Thursday morning.

Tomasz Kosowski is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Steven Cozzi, a Largo attorney.

State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Largo Police said Kosowski killed Cozzi at his law office in Largo in March of 2023.

Police said Cozzi left behind his wallet, car keys and cellphone. Investigators also stated Cozzi was never seen exiting the building or leaving his vehicle behind.

Investigators believe he was killed in the restroom. The two were tied together in a civil court case.

Kosowski's defense attorney filed a motion in January asking a judge to release transcripts of grand jury testimony.

The motion asked a judge to, "conduct an in camera inspection of the transcripts of the grand jury testimony and to thereafter release the transcripts to the Defense in furtherance of justice and to determine if material inconsistencies exist between grand jury testimony and other sworn testimony given in this case and/or to determine if the grand jury testimony contained any false representations."

Judge Bulone considered that motion in court on Thursday.

Prosecutors argued at least 95% of witnesses in the case have been deposed and those depositions are available to the defense and the public.

"There's been no allegation anywhere that they've testified inconsistently in any of those forms from March 21 to present day," said the state.

Judge Joseph Bulone denied the defense's motion.

"I would grant your motion to have me inspect it because I think in death penalty cases, the smart thing to do is always grant things in an abundance of caution, but quite frankly I don’t even think this is close so I’m going to deny the motion," said Judge Bulone.

The defense has also filed motions related to unlawful searches of his home and vehicle. A judge is expected to hear those motions at a later date.

The two parties are expected back in court in mid-April.