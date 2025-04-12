Pinellas County teen attends prom with help from 'Fairy Godfathers' after losing home in Hurricane Helene

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County teen who lost her family's home during Hurricane Helene attended prom on Friday night with the help of two "Fairy Godfathers."

Jillian Stammel got ready for Prom at La Posh Salon in Clearwater.

"It means a lot to me. I didn’t go last year because I really wanted this last year to be really special, so it has been it has been very special," said Jillian Stammel.

The Clearwater-based non-profit organization, My Fairy Godfathers Foundation, helped more than 200 teenagers across Tampa Bay with assistance so they may attend prom.

"We've been doing our prom program for 11 years in Pinellas County. We now this year have transitioned to Pasco and Hillsborough County as well," said Andrew Ashton, co-founder of My Fairy Godfathers Foundation.

The foundation provided Jillian with free hair and makeup, a dress, transportation, and dinner.

"When I got a dress that looked really good on me, I was ecstatic and so happy when we got the call, and they were like, we’re going to do your hair and makeup too," said Jillian.

Jillian's family lost their Shore Acres home during Hurricane Helene. The family is living in an RV outside the home and are unsure how they will be able to rebuild.

Her family said insurance only provided them with a third of the finances needed to rebuild.

"As a family, it’s been a very big struggle. I feel like the safety of the home, the safety that a home provides, is like no other, and when you become homeless, you don’t have that safety anymore. Everything becomes disoriented, and we don’t know what’s around the next corner," said Jillian's mother, Elizabeth Stammel.

Andrew Ashton, co-founder of My Fairy Godfathers Foundation, said the organization wants to empower strong women and give them confidence.

"We believe that every woman should feel beautiful, so we started a foundation to help women that are going through adversity in life. It could be financially, medically and we try to give them a gift of beauty," said Ashton.

"She's been through a lot, and her family has been through so much with the hurricanes. I just want her to feel special and feel loved," he added.

