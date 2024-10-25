Owner of The Candy Kitchen on Madeira Beach hopes to reopen by Thanksgiving after recent hurricanes

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The owner of The Candy Kitchen said he is making progress after two hurricanes ruined his business on Madeira Beach.

Matthew Giordano said storm surge from Hurricane Helene flooded his business with nearly 5 feet of water.

He said Helene caused more damage than Hurricane Milton.

"We did have to throw away about 350 tubs of ice cream, unfortunately, that we make, but we make fudge too. We couldn’t even find it it. It was gone," said Giordano.

Matthew Giordano



Giordano said the hurricanes destroyed the equipment inside his store. He also had to throw away all products.

The candy store has been in business for 75 years.

Skip Pask started visiting The Candy Shop as a child. He loved the root beer floats.

He brings his grandchildren to pick out their favorite candy. He joked they don't get candy if they don't finish their dinner.

"I would be here with my parents then I’m bringing my children. I grew up here and I got grandkids that I’m bringing out here," he said.

Giordano said he did not have insurance on the building so the community started a GoFundMe page to help him rebuild.

"We’re lucky the building is still there and people have been more than generous, that’s been the huge," he said.

He hopes to reopen by Thanksgiving.

He said he's still in shock to see the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and Milton.

"Shock, I mean I think we’re still kind of in that phase where you’re still kind of assessing and looking around. Shock is probably the best that I could say," he added.