Non-profit organizations come together to help people impacted by Debby

SARASOTA, Fla — Non-profit organizations are coming together to help those impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.

Neighbors living in the Laurel Meadows subdivision in Sarasota cannot access their homes without a boat or kayak.

Debby flooded their cars and their homes. And while the water is slowly receding, it still reaches many mailboxes.

Larry Agee is co-founder of Disaster Aid USA. The non-profit organization provides immediate relief after a disaster and is based in Louisiana and Maryland.

Agee and his son, Adam, shuttled people to and from their homes on Thursday.

Agee said the majority of homeowners in the Sarasota County subdivision do not have flood insurance and have never flooded in the past.

"They just really weren’t expecting the flood. They barely got any water during Hurricane Ian and Irma so there’s a lot shock," said Agee.

"We want to be a part of that healing process because all of a sudden, someone’s having their worst day and when you can show up in their house, then you just see the stress and tension and you can go I got this," said Agee.

About 30 minutes from Laurel Meadows, another non-profit organization is helping those impacted by the storm.

Matt Tuggle is director of One Mission Disaster Response. The non-profit is based in Osprey, Florida.

It was founded by first responders in 2022. Volunteers collected donations and put together buckets to help homeowners sanitize their homes after flooding.

"Going out in these communities, a lot of people...you’ll hear they’ll want a hot meal, a hot shower. We want to make sure we can help with their mental health a little bit. We give them personal hygiene items, towels, blankets, clothes when needed and that way it kind of helps them get back on their feet," said Tuggle.

The donated items will be distributed to impacted neighborhoods within Sarasota County including Laurel Meadows.

The organization still needs monetary donations or volunteers. For more information on how to help, click here.