NOAA forecasts 12-17 named storms, including 5-9 hurricanes in 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — NOAA released the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season forecast Thursday, just one week ahead of the official beginning of the season on June 1.

According to the forecast, NOAA expects a near-normal season with 12-17 named storms this season, of which 5-9 will be hurricanes and 1-4 will be major hurricanes (Category 3 or above on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.)

NOAA said there was a 40% chance for a near-normal season, a 30% chance for an above-normal season, and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA's forecast is in line with the forecast from Colorado State University. The Colorado State University forecast said the Atlantic hurricane season will be slightly below-average in 2023.

Colorado State predicted 13 named storms during the season that runs from June 1 to November 30. Out of those 13 storms, Colorado State University researchers said six will become hurricanes and two will reach major hurricane strength.

The forecasts for 2023 come after 16 tropical cyclones developed in the Atlantic basin. Out of those 16 systems, 14 became named storms, eight became hurricanes and two became major hurricanes.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season was punctuated by Hurricane Ian, which devastated much of southwestern Florida and came close to a direct hit in the Tampa Bay area. Ian strengthened to a Category 5 before landfall in southwest Florida and moved across the state on September 28 and 29.

Ian then turned north and made one more landfall in South Carolina before dissipating on October 1.