Prepare for hurricane season now, local health officials urge

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly eight months after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state and with this year's hurricane season two weeks away, officials are urging residents to prepare now.

Ian is the third costliest storm on record and is responsible for 156 fatalities, according to the National Hurricane Center, with victims who ranged in age from six to 101 years old.

With another hurricane season just around the corner, the West Central Florida County Health Departments are encouraging Floridians to get prepared now.

The West Central Florida County Health Department serves Citrus, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties.

Health officials recommend you do the following.

Register for evacuation assistance

If you know or care for someone with a disability or special need, such as medical condition that requires assistance but not hospitalization, you should pre-register with the special needs shelter registry at snr.flhealthresponse.com. Again, it is crucial that you register in advance so emergency planners will know to contact you during an emergency. For more information, call your county's emergency management office, or visit snr.flhealthresponse.com.

Keep track of your medications

After a storm, you may have limited supplies of prescription medications, and your local pharmacy may be closed. You need a list of each prescription medication you take, its dosing instructions and the name and contact information of the prescribing doctor. Keep this information updated and with you should a storm threaten and be sure to bring your medications with you if you must evacuate. By Florida Law, if you live in a county under a hurricane warning or in a declared state of emergency, you can get a 30-day refill of your prescription even if is too early to get one. For more information, visit www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/disability/personal-and-family-plans/medication.

Update your contact list

Ensure you have an updated list of all important contacts, including doctors, friends, and relatives. If possible, identify an out of state friend or relative who can relay to others about your evacuation and health status and can serve as a point of contact for others trying to reach you.

Know your equipment

After a storm, many people are hurt or killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from unsafe generator usage, dangerous large tools such as chain saws or other unfamiliar equipment. Learning how to use these tools in the chaos after a storm can lead to accidents. Now is the time to read your owner's manuals and learn how to use each one.

For more tips about how to prepare your health for hurricane season, call your county health office:

