Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday kicks off on Saturday.

During the sales tax holiday period, which runs from Saturday, May 27 through Friday, June 9, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

Those items include:

$10 or less



Dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

$15 or less



Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less



Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

$30 or less



Laundry detergent and supplies: powder, liquid, or pod detergent; fabric softener; dryer sheets; stain removers; bleach

Toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and tissues, facial tissues

Hand soap, bar soap, and body wash, sunscreen and sunblock

Dish soap and detergents, including powder, liquid, or pod detergents or rinse agents that can be used in dishwashers

Cleaning or disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer

Trash bags

$40 or less



Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

$50 or less



Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:

AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt



$60 or less



Nonelectric food storage coolers

Portable power banks

$70 or less



Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Portable pet kennels or pet carriers

Dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds

Over-the-counter pet medications

$100 or less



Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

The disaster preparedness holiday will take place again from August 29 to September 8.

