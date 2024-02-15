National tour highlighting Black mental health comes to Tampa

Here on abc Action News, we are dedicated to reporting on mental health issues, debunking common misconceptions and connecting you with local resources.

Last June, we highlighted a national tour event that serves as a safe place for Black men to get together and talk about mental health. We're following through with an announcement by that organization, which expressed interest in coming to Tampa, but at the time, they didn't have the local connections to hold that event here until now, thanks to one of our viewers who watched our report.

"I went to their website and got their phone number, picked up the phone and called them," said Kevin Jackson, the viewer who saw our story and decided to do what he could to get this event to Tampa.

Jackson is also the chairman of Tampa Guide Right Foundation, a non-profit organization that specializes in mentoring underprivileged boys.

"We had a very great conversation. It lasted about a half an hour or so and, the next thing I know, we're in the planning stages," said Jackson.

I asked Jackson why it was important for him to reach out.

"There were statistics about the increase in suicide in the Black male community, particularly among young boys, and our organization works with young boys between the ages of 12 and 18; and the fact that the suicide rate among that age group is so high and so prevalent, it just kind of made me stop and say, 'there's got to be something that can be done,'" said Jackson.

These are statistics he's talking about: According to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, young African American men commit suicide at more than three times the rate of African American women. The suicide rate for Black children ages 10 to 19 has risen 60% just over the past two decades, outpacing any other racial or ethnic group. "I think it points to a crisis and an opportunity," said Dr. Reuben Faloughi, a clinical and liberation psychologist.

"Those events are the outcome of the programs we've received. Some of the programs are the isms that we talk about. Classism and racism. And that's the opportunity, too. The fact that we're even talking about the statistics. The fact that mental health is entering the forefront of pop culture. There's an opportunity to do something about this," said Faloughi.

"The great thing about the panel is that you have a cross-section. You have a clinician, you have a professional, you have blue collar, you have a former athlete, you have an actor," said Lawrence Adjah. Adjah is a host and one of the panelists on the Just Heal, Bro mental health tour.

"And you hear stories that are very specific. We're talking about identity. We're talking about your relationships; you're family relationships, your romantic relationships, your relationship with yourself, your body, physically. All of these things we kind of talk through in very practical ways," said Faloughi.

The free event will take place this Saturday at the Oval Theatre on the campus of USF, and tickets are still available. If you're interested, click here.