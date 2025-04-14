Naples man wins $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

NAPLES, Fla — The Florida Lottery said a man from Naples won $1 million from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.
Alexander Demooy, 38, purchased his winning ticket from Publix at 175 S. Barfield Drive in Marco Island. The Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Demooy received his earnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $640,000.
