Naples man wins $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

NAPLES, Fla — The Florida Lottery said a man from Naples won $1 million from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

Alexander Demooy, 38, purchased his winning ticket from Publix at 175 S. Barfield Drive in Marco Island. The Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Demooy received his earnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $640,000.