Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Naples man wins $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

500X lotto scratch off.png
Florida Lottery
500X lotto scratch off.png
Posted
and last updated

NAPLES, Fla — The Florida Lottery said a man from Naples won $1 million from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

Alexander Demooy, 38, purchased his winning ticket from Publix at 175 S. Barfield Drive in Marco Island. The Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Demooy received his earnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $640,000.


"If there had just been a trooper up there, maybe this whole thing could have been avoided."
A judge in Florida is sharing the story of his son's death in hopes of helping the Florida Highway Patrol trooper shortage.

FHP trooper shortage leaves parents wondering if their son could have been saved

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.