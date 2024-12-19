Watch Now
Massive traffic crackdown on US-19 results in nearly 900 traffic stops

TAMPA, Fla. — A massive traffic enforcement operation on US-19 led to nearly 900 traffic stops, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the traffic and safety operation covered 100 miles along US-19. FHP worked with 11 sheriff and police departments in four counties, from Pinellas County to Citrus County.

In eight hours, FHP said they made 893 traffic stops (232 for speeding)

  • They issued 488 citations and arrests
  • Nine people were physically arrested
  • Four arrested for DUI
  • 475 were issued warnings

FHP said that they conducted the first multi-agency enforcement like this in August and plan to conduct more such operations in the future.

