Massive traffic crackdown on US-19 results in nearly 900 traffic stops

TAMPA, Fla. — A massive traffic enforcement operation on US-19 led to nearly 900 traffic stops, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the traffic and safety operation covered 100 miles along US-19. FHP worked with 11 sheriff and police departments in four counties, from Pinellas County to Citrus County.

In eight hours, FHP said they made 893 traffic stops (232 for speeding)



They issued 488 citations and arrests

Nine people were physically arrested

Four arrested for DUI

475 were issued warnings

FHP said that they conducted the first multi-agency enforcement like this in August and plan to conduct more such operations in the future.