Manatee County Animal Welfare needs supplies after rescuing 150 rabbits from a hoarding situation

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Animal Welfare officers rescued nearly 70 rabbits from a hoarding situation in Bradenton last month.

The officers discovered the rabbits at a home on 15th Street West in Bradenton after a complaint of hoarding.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 69 rabbits living inside and outside the home. Officers also found 32 deceased rabbits.

Many of the rabbits were pregnant and gave birth after being rescued.

"This is definitely an unusual situation. We maybe had 20, maybe 25 rabbits before so to have this many at one time and also have mothers with their newborns, it was really a lot," said Hans Wohlgefahrt, Communications Coordinator with Animal Welfare Division.

Last month, staff at the Bishop Animal Shelter in Bradenton were caring for 150 rabbits. Only 6 rabbits still remain at the shelter.

"A lot of the females gave birth to litters of bunnies and that pushed our numbers quickly close to 150," said Wohlgefahrt.

Nearly 100 rabbits were moved into foster homes for the next 6 to 8 weeks.

The goal is to get them adopted or transferred to regional shelters and rescues.

"We're also really hoping that our regional rescues and shelters out there also maybe take on the care of some of these mothers and their babies and we can transfer them out so they don't actually have to return to the shelter," said Wohlgefahrt.

About 30 rabbits have already been adopted.

"Happy to say, we had an amazing reaction from the public that people came out here and we adopted over 30 rabbits at this time and we have 99 rabbits in foster right now," said Wohlgefahrt.

Wohlgefahrt said they provide supplies to people who foster the animals. The shelter is looking for people to donate more supplies.

"We still need actual people to donate supplies right now so rabbit chew toys, rabbit toys, small ceramic bowls and even hand towels. All of that comes into great need when you have that many rabbits in foster homes," he said.

To learn more about adoption visit: mymanatee.org/pets.

There are also several ways to help out animals at the shelter. People may purchase items off an Amazon Wishlist: https://bit.ly/fomcaw_wishlist

People may also ship items directly or drop them off at Bishop Animal Shelter (5718 21st Avenue West, Bradenton, Florida 34209).

Bradenton Police continue to investigate the hoarding case.