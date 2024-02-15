Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested in Tampa after fleeing from Florida Highway Patrol

FHP Pursuit/ Arrest
Florida Highway Patrol
FHP Pursuit/ Arrest
Posted at 9:39 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 09:39:55-05

A man was arrested in Tampa after fleeing from Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday night (February 14th).

Eduardo Hernandez was driving along 49th Street North in Pinellas County in a vehicle that had a tag registered to a different vehicle.

The tag, which was on a 2012 Hyundai Elantra and blocked with a tinted license plate cover, was registered to a 2001 Chrysler Van and was stolen out of Tampa, according to an arrest report.

When FHP tried to pull Hernandez over, he fled. A PIT maneuver was used and Hernandez was eventually arrested on I-4 Eastbound at 50th Street.

Hernandez later admitted to placing the tag on his vehicle.

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.