Man arrested in Tampa after fleeing from Florida Highway Patrol

A man was arrested in Tampa after fleeing from Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday night (February 14th).

Eduardo Hernandez was driving along 49th Street North in Pinellas County in a vehicle that had a tag registered to a different vehicle.

The tag, which was on a 2012 Hyundai Elantra and blocked with a tinted license plate cover, was registered to a 2001 Chrysler Van and was stolen out of Tampa, according to an arrest report.

When FHP tried to pull Hernandez over, he fled. A PIT maneuver was used and Hernandez was eventually arrested on I-4 Eastbound at 50th Street.

Hernandez later admitted to placing the tag on his vehicle.