Major winter storm causing delays and cancellations at TPA and other airports

If you're heading out on a flight from Tampa International Airport, a massive winter storm to the north may delay your flight or see it canceled on Friday.

A winter storm warning extends from Texas to central Virginia and could dump multiple inches of snow and ice at major airports in Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Memphis, and other cities.

Tampa International Airport was reporting multiple flight cancellations and delays early Friday morning.

Before you leave for the airport, check with your airline for the latest information about possible delays and/or cancellations.

