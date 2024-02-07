Local nonprofit providing transportation to those in need trying to expand

A Tampa Bay nonprofit is bursting at the seams and needs your help to expand.

Bikes For Christ provides bikes for transportation to adults and kids in need. They've been in the community for nearly eight years.

In 2023, they distributed nearly 500 bikes to the community—100 of which went to veterans—and the need continues to grow.

"Number one, allow us to bring in more volunteers," Pat Simmons with Bikes For Christ said. "Right now, we're so cramped with this. We can really only have two guys in here working at once. If we have three guys, the third guy will have to always have to set up a stand here outside, which is not ideal."

The expansion will allow them to serve more people in the community by refurbishing bikes faster.

Right now, they're still waiting for approval from the state before they can move forward. If you're interested in helping, click here.