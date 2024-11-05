LIVE BLOG: 2024 Election Day

After over a year of campaigning, dramatic changes in the presidential race, and billions of dollars spent on advertising, Election Day is finally here.

Voters in Florida will be letting their voices be heard on who will win the White House, who will be one of the state's U.S. Senators, along with state constitutional amendments on marijuana and another on abortion.

7:00 a.m.

Polls across most of the state of Florida (except the areas on Central Time) are now open. Early voting and mail-in voting have pushed some counties to above 50% turnout as polls open on Election Day.

6:59 a.m.

ABC Action News and our parent company, Scripps, have partnered with Decision Desk HQ for statewide and national election results.

This election season, ABC Action News and Scripps News are partnering with Decision Desk HQ to provide the public with timely and accurate election projections or results. What is Decision Desk HQ? Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) launched as an independent provider of election results, race calls and data in 2012. It was the first provider to call the presidency for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020. In 2022, DDHQ says it projected the U.S. Senate, House, and governor races with 100% accuracy. How does DDHQ work? DDHQ calls races using technology like data scraping and real people on the ground at polling sites. For larger elections, like the presidential election, DDHQ is strategic about choosing which states and localities to send staff to.