When do polls open on Election Day 2024?

Election Day is on November 5, and ABC Action News has everything you need to know to help you vote in the 2024 General Election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5 and are open until 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you can vote.

Am I a registered voter?

If you're not sure if you are registered to vote in the state of Florida, you can find that information on the Florida Division of Elections website.

What and where is my voting precinct?

The precinct you live in determines which races will be on your ballot and where you vote.

To find your precinct within your county, click here.

What do I take with me to vote?

You must take a current and valid photo ID with your signature.

Any one of the following photo IDs will be accepted:



Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature.



If you do not bring proper ID, you can still vote a provisional ballot. As long as you are eligible and voted in the proper precinct, your provisional ballot will count provided the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature in your registration record.

Who is my Supervisor of Elections?

ABC Action News has compiled a list of the Supervisor of Elections in the Tampa Bay area. For the most up-to-date voting information, contact your County Supervisor of Elections.

