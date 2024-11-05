Forecast: Warm & humid Election Day

Our Election Day forecast will feature some noticeable changes as we go through the day.

We'll start today with plenty of sun and temperatures in the low 70s. I don't expect much rain out there before 10 am.

After 10 am clouds should begin to increase from the southeast. You'll also notice an increase in the humidity as the dew points get back up into the low 70s. This more humid air, combined with highs in the mid and upper 80s will increase the chances for some sct'd pop-up showers this afternoon and evening. Overall the chance of rain will be around 20-30%.

The forecast for Wed-Thu is highly uncertain right now. This is highly dependent on the track of Rafael in the Gulf and since that is currently very uncertain, our weather for the rest of the week could range from partly sunny skies (if Rafael tracks toward the western Gulf) to several inches of rain (if the storm moves more toward the eastern Gulf).

One thing is sure, any impacts would be gone by the weekend with dry and warm weather on Saturday and Sunday.