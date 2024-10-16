Lineman helps save two people stuck in overturned vehicle in Hardee County

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla — A lineman who was helping restore power after Milton helped rescue two people stuck in a vehicle following a traffic crash. Cameron Elias was working in Hardee County to help restore power on Sunday. Peace River Electric Cooperative said that Elias was driving a bucket truck around noon when he noticed an overturned vehicle near US Highway 17 and REA Road.

Two people were inside the vehicle, and other bystanders were attempting to break the windshield to get them out. According to Peace River, Elias used his work boots to kick a hole in the glass and pulled a larger hole in the glass to get the people in the car out.

Elias, who is also an EMT when not working as a lineman, has a minor cut, but he treated it himself and did not need additional medical attention.