Lakeland Police, U.S. Attorney announce charges in Lakeland mass shooting

Authorities in Polk County provide and update on the Lakeland mass shooting.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Feb 15, 2023
LAKELAND, Fla. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said two people face federal charges in relation to the Lakeland shooting on Jan. 30.

In a Wednesday press conference, U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg said Nicholas Quinton Hanson and Marcus Dewonn Mobley, Jr. were charged in connection to the Lakeland shooting that injured 11 people. Hanson was charged with felon in possession of ammunition, and Mobley was charged with felon in possession of ammunition and a weapon.

At the same press conference, Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said Booker Green was charged with tampering with evidence. Alex Greene, who died during a police chase in Winter Haven last week, was found to be providing and modifying weapons.

No one has been charged with pulling the trigger in the mass shooting.

Investigators have asked for the public's help locating Brent Johnson III and Marquez Green in relation to the shooting.

If anyone knows their whereabouts, please contact Lakeland Police or Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

