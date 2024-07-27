Indian Shores Police investigate after video shows man riding electric scooter run over protected bird

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The Indian Shores Police Department said officers are working to identify a man caught on camera riding an electric scooter into a colony of protected birds.

The incident happened on July 19 on Redington Shores Beach near the public beach access point.

Robert Truesdell is a photographer and volunteer with Audubon Florida. He took the video and posted it on social media.

"Just terrible, he went around me and then went up into the birds where the birds all were. And there were Royal Terns, Black Skimmers, other kinds of birds that are up there and he ran right into where they all were. I figured he got a kick out of watching them fly and, unfortunately, he ended up running over one of them," said Truesdell.

Officers said there is an open investigation into the incident.

Police confirmed the Royal Tern later died and the man could face an animal cruelty charge.

The police department also said riding electric vehicles on the beach is prohibited and against city ordinance.

Truesdell said usually children are seen messing with the birds and he works to educate people about the protected animals.

"The Black Skimmers are protected by Florida because they're a threatened species and the Migratory Bird Act which is federal and Royal Terns are protected federally by the Migratory Bird Act," said Truesdell.

Truesdell hands out photographs of the birds with educational material attached to it.

"Just respect nature, you know, they're a living animal, living creature, treat them with respect," he said.

The nesting area on the beach is roped off. Signs warn people about the protected birds and urge people to stay away.

Truesdell said nesting season starts in April. People will see Black Skimmers and Royal Terns together and by May, the birds are usually laying their eggs.

"This is where they're teaching the babies how to feed themselves so the babies are still dependent on the parents for feeding. You’ll see them if you watch, you’ll see the babies flying with the adults and on the shoreline," said Truesdell.

If anyone has information on the incident, you are being urged to contact Indian Shores Police. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of the recent incident.

The public may report tips to the FWC by calling the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or submitting a tip online by clicking here.

All shorebirds and seabirds nesting in Florida are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

"I started photography about five years ago and just watching the birds and the more I watched them and watched what people do to them, it really made me say they needed an advocate," said Truesdell.