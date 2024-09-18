'I'm empty inside': Mother grieves after her 16-year-old son is killed outside the Citrus Park Town Center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A mother and her family are grieving after her 16-year-old son was shot and killed outside the Citrus Park Town Center Mall on Saturday evening.

Bianca Cooper said her son, Peter "PJ" Hyman Jr. went to the mall on Saturday.

"He was with his friends. He would normally go to the mall. They all went to the mall. I dropped him off at a friend's house. He was supposed to be coming back the home the next morning to go to church," she said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about shots fired outside of the mall around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Cooper said her son was taken to the hospital, where he died.

"This senseless act of violence not only robbed a family of their loved one but caused unnecessary fear and trauma to dozens of people who were just trying to enjoy their Saturday night at the mall," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are using every resource available to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable."

Detectives have identified multiple persons of interest and are currently conducting interviews and gathering evidence. Detectives have also determined that the two individuals detained Saturday evening are not involved.

Cooper urges the person or people responsible to come forward.

"Please turn yourself in, anybody who knows anything, please, please because that would give us so much closure because you took someone that was so young. He was only 16 years old. He was a baby. He had so much of his life left," said Cooper.

Cooper said her son attended Jefferson High School and was an honor student.

"He was getting ready to go to homecoming this weekend. It was his first time and he was so happy. He had picked out his suit and everything and now that's what I'll have to bury him in," said Cooper.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills and funeral expenses.

"It was senseless. He could still be here today. He could still be here today with us," said Cooper.

