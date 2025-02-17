Susan Solves It: Florida woman left in the dark by shutter company

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland woman claims a remodeling project left her out hundreds of dollars after a Florida shutter company didn’t deliver what she ordered.

In August, Tricia Pierce bought plantation shutters from Simply Shutters, based in Port St. Lucie.

“I was required to put in a $1,500 deposit,” Pierce said. “It is a significant amount of money to give someone to hold for 6 months and never get any product or service from it.”

Pierce’s invoice showed estimated delivery was 8-12 weeks, but 12 weeks passed with nothing to show.

“At that time, the response was it’s not in,” Pierce said.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, Simply Shutters president Tim McBride sent an email to all customers in which he apologized for “horrible customer support” and wrote, “I will make things right, no matter what it is.”

Pierce responded and requested a refund. Simply Shutters replied that her shutters had arrived and were ready for installation. However, while Pierce was waiting, life happened, and she sold her house, but her new place was only a few miles away.

“I also gave an option that they can come bring those shutters to a new home I’ve purchased,” Pierce said. “They have declined to do anything.”

Pierce contacted multiple state agencies that investigate consumer complaints. Simply Shutters responded to one with an email that stated, “That isn’t our problem. They won’t work for another home.”

When ABC Action News’ consumer investigative unit contacted Simply Shutters, the owner said he would send an installation crew to Pierce’s new house. The crew was able to install all the shutters Pierce ordered.

Simply Shutters turned down the opportunity to do an interview.

“Because of you, this is what we have, and this is exactly what I wanted,” Pierce said. “The technician assured me if I have any issues, he will come out here and make it right, and that’s all you want as a customer.”



