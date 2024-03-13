Prosecutors say dog park shooter admitted smoking marijuana before shooting and using anti-gay slurs

TAMPA, Fla. — The man accused of shooting another man in a Tampa dog park had a court hearing Wednesday.

Gerald Declan Radford---who was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Walt Lay at a Tampa dog park last month—was scheduled to have a bond hearing in Hillsborough County Circuit Court.

But the State Attorney’s Office asked for a continuance because a key witness was not available to testify.

Wearing a jail uniform, a stooped-over, shackled, 65-year-old “Dec” Radford shuffled into a video hearing room Wednesday, hoping a judge would grant him bond.

But there was a problem.

The state moved for a continuance because a key witness was not available that day, due to a family emergency.

“Your honor, I'm objecting to that on behalf of Mr. Radford. We're requesting that the hearing go forward,” said Marie Taylor, Radford’s attorney.

The judge granted the state’s request, continuing the hearing.

New details released in court document

But the I-Team obtained a new document filed by prosecutors before the hearing was canceled, giving us more insight into the case.

In the document, Radford, who has a medical marijuana card, admitted “he consumed one (1) hit of "weed" prior to the incident”.

He also referred to an encounter with the I-Team days after the shooting, telling detectives, “He was recently approached by news media who informed him that someone at the dog park stated that the Defendant hated the Victim because the Victim was gay.”

Multiple people we spoke to reported hearing Radford use anti-gay slurs.

“(expletive) (expletive) (expletive) here comes the (expletive),” said Sue Jones, a friend of Lay and a regular dog park visitor.

According to the court document “He admitted to calling the Victim a (derogatory term) a couple of times”.

But the detective also wrote that Radford reported that “he congratulated the Victim when he came out about being gay and told him he shouldn't have to live in the dark about it.”

Radford sent a text after the shooting showing injuries to his face.

The message said, “Walt attacked me, and I had to defend myself”.

According to the document, Radford claimed Lay “hit him in the face with whatever he had in his hands”.

Radford said he fell over and shot Lay in the stomach while he was on top of him.

At one point, he said he and the victim struggled with the gun before it discharged.

Hillsborough County Court Document Court document filed by State Attorney's Office in which Radford claims he was attacked before shooting and admits smoking marijuana that morning.

Victim’s sister reacts to arrest

Lay’s sister Sabrena Hughes, who lives in North Carolina, says she never believed Radford’s account.

“Anyone who knew my brother knows that he is not aggressive in any way. Growing up, I had to fight for him,” Hughes said.

She says her family was relieved Radford was arrested, but it doesn’t bring her brother back.

“It's heartbreaking for us to know that’s how his life ended. And that he was alone in those last few moments without family or friends,” she said.

Hughes says her brother also shared he was worried.

“He had told my mother and I that he was being harassed and that he was changing dog parks,” Hughes said.

But she says she’s focusing on the happy times.

She received a special video message Walt recorded while he was in the same park with his dog days before he died.

“We're having a wonderful Sunday. We hope you are too. And so we love you very much,” Walt said in the video.

Kim Wolfley Walt Lay at West Dog Park with his dog Fala

At the request of his attorney, Radford will appear in person when the bond hearing is continued next Monday morning.

