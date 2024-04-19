Honeymoon Island has split into two islands

DUNEDIN — There are a lot of places to explore inside Honeymoon Island State Park.

But now it’s a little more challenging to get to some spots.

Paul Paxon and his wife Denise brought their kayaks here to see the changes.

“Heard about it. Just to take another paddle and bring the kayaks and paddle a little bit. Just check it out. See what Mother Nature has been doing out here,” said Paxon.

As we saw from Action Air One, Honeymoon Island is now sliced in two.

Hurricane Idalia and the storms that followed caused the water to cover up part of the beach.

“It’s different. Hurricane Pass has changed so many times and years. Everything else has changed. Three Rooker Bar. A couple of Islands up North,” said Paxon.

Shan Northup has lived in Dunedin most of her life and has seen the changes to Honeymoon’s landscape.

“One thing that I know we need to do is make sure we take care of this because it’s going to go away if we don’t do things to keep it from changing,” said Northup.

Over the years there have been efforts to repair beach erosion here.

And while some parts are still wide enough for plenty of people to set up camp, there is always the threat future storms could do more damage.

Visitors who hike the park should pay attention to when high tide comes. It could leave you stranded on the other side.

“If they are not familiar with it they might get trapped and they could try and go in the water and swim over. They could get caught in the riptides,” said Northup.

Park officials say there are not any plans to do anything to repair the missing chunk of the island.

It’s about a mile and a half from the northernmost parking area.

