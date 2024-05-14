Homes evacuated due to large brush fire in Highlands County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Fla — A large brush fire in Highlands County has closed roads and prompted the evacuation of homes in the area.

Highlands County Fire Rescue says that they are evacuating homes in the area from Paso Fino Drive to Northern Boulevard and Durrance Road to Henscratch Road due to a brush fire off of Bluebird Avenue.

HCFR says to avoid the area.

HCFR has opened a shelter point area at The Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultral Center at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.