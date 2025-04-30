Sarasota County woman wins $1 million in scratch-off game

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 67-year-old Gail Riola, from North Port, claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

She opted for the lump sum of $640,000 for the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K in Port Charlotte, which received a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The $50 game offers a top prize of $25 million, with overall odds of 1 in 4.23. Scratch-Off games account for 74% of the Lottery's ticket sales and have generated over $65.5 billion in prizes, contributing significantly to Florida's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), the Florida Lottery says.

