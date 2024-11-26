Here's which stores and restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!

This year, the holiday falls on Nov. 28, and some stores and restaurants have chosen to close their doors to the public.

Popular spots like Publix, Target, and Sam's Club will be among those closed. But no worries—there are plenty of places that will remain open for you to pick up those last-minute items. Most stores will reopen on Friday for Black Friday shopping.

These stores will be open on Thanksgiving, though some may have modified hours:

Check your closest locations before heading out, as not all locations will be open during regular hours.



Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Fresh Market

Save-a-Lot (varies by location)

Sprouts' Farmers Market

Walgreens (only 24-hour locations will be open)

Wawa

Whole Foods

Trader Joe's

These stores will be closed:

Aldi

Best Buy

BJs Wholesale Club

Burlington

Costco

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

JcPenny

IKEA

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

Sam's Club

Target

T.J. Maxx

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Winn-Dixie

These restaurants will be open, though some may have modified hours:

As always, you should call ahead to ensure your nearest location is open.



Applebee's

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Denny's

Domino's Pizza

Dunkin'

Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant

Cracker Barrel

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Golden Corral

Hew Parlor & Chophouse at The Fenway Hotel

Hooters

IHOP

McDonald's

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Ruby Tuesdays

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse

Starbucks

Subway

Steak N' Shake

Waffle House

Wendy's

White Castle

These restaurants will be closed: