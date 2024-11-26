Here's which stores and restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!
This year, the holiday falls on Nov. 28, and some stores and restaurants have chosen to close their doors to the public.
Popular spots like Publix, Target, and Sam's Club will be among those closed. But no worries—there are plenty of places that will remain open for you to pick up those last-minute items. Most stores will reopen on Friday for Black Friday shopping.
These stores will be open on Thanksgiving, though some may have modified hours:
Check your closest locations before heading out, as not all locations will be open during regular hours.
- Big Lots
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Fresh Market
- Save-a-Lot (varies by location)
- Sprouts' Farmers Market
- Walgreens (only 24-hour locations will be open)
- Wawa
- Whole Foods
- Trader Joe's
These stores will be closed:
- Aldi
- Best Buy
- BJs Wholesale Club
- Burlington
- Costco
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- JcPenny
- IKEA
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
- Sam's Club
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Walmart
- Winn-Dixie
These restaurants will be open, though some may have modified hours:
As always, you should call ahead to ensure your nearest location is open.
- Applebee's
- Bob Evans
- Boston Market
- Denny's
- Domino's Pizza
- Dunkin'
- Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant
- Cracker Barrel
- Eddie V's Prime Seafood
- Golden Corral
- Hew Parlor & Chophouse at The Fenway Hotel
- Hooters
- IHOP
- McDonald's
- Romano's Macaroni Grill
- Ruby Tuesdays
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
- STK Steakhouse
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Steak N' Shake
- Waffle House
- Wendy's
- White Castle
These restaurants will be closed:
- Arby's
- Bonefish Grill
- Carrabba's Italian Grill
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili's
- Chipotle
- First Watch
- Hardee's
- Moe's
- Noodles & Company
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Raising Cane's
- Red Lobster
- Taco Bell
- Texas Roadhouse
- The Cheesecake Factory