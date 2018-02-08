Free flu shots offered at Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 78°
LO: 62°
The Florida Department of Health is offering free flu shots to all ages at their Sulphur Springs office in Hillsborough County, as of Thursday, February 8.
Before, only eligible children and adults could receive the vaccine free of charge. Adults 19 to 64 had to pay $33 and those older than 64 had to pay $59.
The latest Flu news, flu shot information and tipsFlorida Department of Health: Flu activity remains high throughout Hillsborough CountyTampa Bay among top 10 in the nation for most severe flu cases
The latest Flu news, flu shot information and tips
Florida Department of Health: Flu activity remains high throughout Hillsborough County
Tampa Bay among top 10 in the nation for most severe flu cases
Free flu shots will be given on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.
Be advised, there is a limited supply of high-dose vaccines (given to those older than 64-years-old).
No appointment is needed to receive a free flu shot.