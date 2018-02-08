Free flu shots offered at Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County

The Florida Department of Health is offering free flu shots to all ages at their Sulphur Springs office in Hillsborough County, as of Thursday, February 8.

Before, only eligible children and adults could receive the vaccine free of charge. Adults 19 to 64 had to pay $33 and those older than 64 had to pay $59.

Free flu shots will be given on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

Be advised, there is a limited supply of high-dose vaccines (given to those older than 64-years-old).

No appointment is needed to receive a free flu shot.